India will take on Australia in the 1st Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Thursday, February 08, 2023. Ahead of that, there have been a lot of talks regarding the pitch of Nagpur. Meanwhile, Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently shared a video on social media. In the video, he can be seen ploughing the field with a tractor. Taking the opportunity, Indian fans started to tease their Australian cricket team on the pitch issue while using Dhoni's video of ploughing the field. MS Dhoni Turns Farmer! Shares Video of him Ploughing Farm With Tractor in his First Instagram Post in Two Years.

Nagpur Pitch Curator Has Been Found

Nagpur pitch curator has been found pic.twitter.com/uocsjM69uU — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 8, 2023

Nagpur Pitch Curator In action

Nagpur pitch curator in action before BGT 2023 https://t.co/IpdqrKixby — korodorosoro (@KORUSORU) February 8, 2023

MS Dhoni Doctoring His Farms

Dhoni Working on the Nagpur Pitch

Dhoni Given the Job to Prepare the Pitch?

Dhoni was given the job to prepare the pitch for bgt😱🤔#BorderGavaskarTrophy #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ywhbkKrAwT — 𝕍𝕀𝕁𝔸𝕐 (@Rishabhvj___) February 8, 2023

Dhoni Preparing Pitch for Ashwin

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)