Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has finally shared a post on his Instagram account after almost two years. In the post, Dhoni can be seen ploughing on a farm while driving a tractor. The caption of the post says, "Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work." Dhoni, who retired from the international almost three years ago, will be seen leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. Pat Cummins, Australian Captain, ‘Pumped’ Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test, Shares Pic Alongside Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with Rohit Sharma.

MS Dhoni Shares Video of Ploughing in Farm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

