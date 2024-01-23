New Zealand U19 are set to face Afghanistan U19 for the next match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 campaign. The NZ U19 vs AFG U19 CWC match will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa and has a start time of 01:30 PM IST. The NZ U19 vs AFG U19 CWC match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming online of the NZ U19 vs AFG U19 CWC match on the mobile app. Indian-Origin New Zealand Cricketer Snehith Reddy Performs Shubman Gill’s ‘Bow’ Celebration After Scoring Century During ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video)

New Zealand U19 vs Afghanistan U19

Which #U19WorldCup stars will you be keeping an eye on today?🔭🤩



Details on how you can watch the action 📲 https://t.co/bByQ5YAUaf pic.twitter.com/jOR1qRx23v— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 23, 2024

