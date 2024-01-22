Snehith Reddy, an Indian-born cricketer who is representing New Zealand in the U19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa, pulled off Shubman Gill's trademark celebration after scoring a century in his side's first match of the tournament. New Zealand faced Nepal in their opening match and Reddy came up with a remarkable performance, scoring an unbeaten 147 runs off 125 balls with 11 fours and six sixes. After hitting his century, the right-hander performed Gill's 'bow' celebration. Later, he revealed that Gill was one of his favourite cricketers. India U19 Captain Uday Saharan Engages in Heated Confrontation With Bangladesh’s Ariful Islam During IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2024 Match, Video Emerges.

Watch Video:

❤️ A moment shared with family 🫶 Enjoying the occasion ✨ Shubman Gill's influence New Zealand's Snehith Reddy reflects on his #U19WorldCup century 💯 pic.twitter.com/szYB81B0yi — ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)