New Zealand women are set to take on South Africa women's team in the third game of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, July 30. The match would be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of this match on TV sets in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this match on the Sony LIV app and website.

NZ W vs SA W at Commonwealth Games 2022:

