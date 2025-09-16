Hong Kong China batter Nizakat Khan scored a half-century during the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025 Group B match, Came in at a time when Hong Kong China got off to a steady start but still needed acceleration and from there on he paced the innings fully, hitting some big shots at the right moment and taking Hong Kong China's score to a competitive 150. Nizakat Khan's half-century is just the second fifty by a Hong Kong China batter in the Asia Cup T20. The last time a Hong Kong batter scored a half-century was in 2016, by Babar Hayat. Sri Lanka Beat Spirited Hong Kong China by Four Wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Thriller; Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka Shine As Charith Asalanka and Co Win Second Straight Match.

Nizakat Khan Becomes Only Second Player From Hong Kong China to Score A Half-Century in the Asia Cup T20

#AsiaCup: Hong Kong batter Nizakat Khan bring up his fifty off 36 balls in Asia Cup Group B game against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. He's become just the second Hong Kong batter to score a fifty in the Asia Cup pic.twitter.com/b1W8YN0HAz — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2025

