Sri Lanka defeated a spirited Hong Kong China outfit by four wickets in a thriller of an Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday, September 15. And the win was powered by another Pathum Nissanka half-century. Chasing 150 to win, the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team looked comfortable at one stage, with 119/2 before the Hong Kong China National Cricket Team produced a comeback, dismissing Pathum Nissanka (68), Kusal Perera (20), Charith Asalanka (2) and Kamindu Mendis (5). Despite an inspirational effort against the former Asia Cup winners, Hong Kong China were not good on the field and dropped catches cost the associate nation as they eventually came up short. Wanindu Hasaranga held his nerve to score 20 runs off just nine balls to take Sri Lanka to their second straight win. Wanindu Hasaranga earlier, picked up one wicket for 27 runs. From Joy to Despair! Nizakat Khan Survives Despite Being Caught As Nuwan Thusara Bowls No Ball During SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka Beat Hong Kong China in Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka edged past the line in Dubai, thanks to Pathum Nissanka’s knock and timely fireworks from the lower order 🇱🇰#SLvHK #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/CIlXxnl9uC— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)