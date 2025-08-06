The Harshit Rana-led North Delhi Strikers (NDS) registered a 19-run victory over the Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) in the ninth match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, August 6. Batting first, North Delhi made a competitive total of 163-7 in 20 overs. Opener Sarthak Ranjan top-scored with 77 runs off 50 deliveries, including 12 boundaries. With the ball, Outer Delhi captain Siddhant Sharma, Harsh Tyagi, and Kamal Bairwa scalped two wickets apiece. While chasing, Keshav Dabas (40) and Sanat Sangwan (32) played fighting knocks, but ODW reached 144-9 in 20 overs and lost the match. For NDS, skipper Harshit Rana took two wickets. Kuldip Yadav and Vikas Dixit bagged three wickets each. With this win, North Delhi registered their first victory in the DPL 2025 edition. Digvesh Rathi and Ankit Kumar Engage in Mind Games in Delhi Premier League 2025! Left-Hander Smashes LSG Spinner for Back-to-Back Sixes in West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Match (Watch Video).

An Easy Victory for Harshit Rana's North Delhi Strikers in DPL 2025

