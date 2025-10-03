Visitors and rivals, the Australia national cricket team have won the first T20I of the three-match series by six wickets. Now, the New Zealand national cricket team will be looking forward to winning the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025, and level the series for the time being. The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match is organized to be held on Friday, October 3, starting at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first. Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh has revealed that Sean Abott has replaced Ben Dwarshuis. Host New Zealand have three changes as well, James Neesham, Ben Sears and Ish Sodhi have been introduced, as mentioned by captain Michael Bracewell. Due to interruption by rain, the game has been cut short to 18 overs per innings. New Zealand vs Australia 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About NZ vs AUS Chappell-Hadlee T20I Series.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 Toss Update

With the ball for Chappell-Hadlee 2 after a toss win for Michael Bracewell 👊 Three changes to the XI as Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi and Jimmy Neesham come in for Kyle Jamieson, Zak Foulkes and Bevon Jacobs. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/KGDMFy2r90 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 3, 2025

