ICC Champions Trophy 2025 runner-up New Zealand won the first T20I against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch and took a lead of 1-0 in the series. New Zealand won the toss and bowled first. Riding on the bowling performances of Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson, who shared 7 wickets between them, New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for only 91. Chasing it, New Zealand got their in only 10.1 overs with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen playing a big role. Fans who are eager to view the highlights of the NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 can get it below. New Zealand Beat Pakistan by Nine Wickets in NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025; Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, and Tim Seifert Shine As Black Caps Take 1–0 Series Lead.

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Video Highlights

