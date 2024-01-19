New Zealand pulled off a dominant performance with the bat in hand, riding on a brilliant partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips as they beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the 4th T20I 2024 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Chasing 159 to win, New Zealand got to the target with three balls to spare after Mitchell and Phillips put up a 139-run stand off 93 balls for the fourth wicket. It was also New Zealand's highest fourth-wicket stand in T20Is. With this result, New Zealand went closer to securing a whitewash as they now lead the series 4-0. ‘Kabaddi…’ Shikhar Dhawan Hilariously Reacts to Mohammad Rizwan’s Short Run As He Tries To Reach Crease With Gloves After Dropping Bat During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024.

Watch NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024 Video Highlights:

