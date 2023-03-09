The first day of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Christchurch ended on a positive note for the Lankan lions after vital contributions from captain Dimuth Karunaratne (50), batters Kusal Mendis (87), and, Angelo Matthews (47), saw the visitors gain a stronghold on this game, on Thursday, March 9. At the end of Day 1, Sri Lanka reached 305 after having lost six wickets before bad light forced early stumps. For Kiwis, their pick of the bowlers was their captain, Tim Southee, who scalped three wickets, followed by pacer Matt Henry with two wickets and Michael Bracewell with one scalp. Wanindu Hasaranga Marriage: Sri Lanka and RCB Star Ties the Knot With Vindya, Netizens Congratulate Newlywed Couple.

NZ vs SL 1st Test Day 1

Dhananjaya de Silva remains unbeaten to close out a solid day for Sri Lanka! Watch the #NZvSL series LIVE on https://t.co/MHHfZPzf4H (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 pic.twitter.com/BirgKsvUD1 — ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2023

