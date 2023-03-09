Sri Lanka’s star spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, has married his long-time girlfriend, Vindya. The official announcement came when a photo from their wedding, posted from the RCB star's Instagram account, went viral. In the adorable photo, the newlywed couple can be seen posing. The photo, which went viral, soon attracted the attention of fans, who started wishing the couple on the happy occasion. Here is how the netizens reacted to Hasaranga’s wedding photo. Snow At Lord's Stadium: Picture of Home of Cricket Covered in 'White Blanket' Goes Viral.

'Wishing A Happy Married Life'

'Next Innings'

He stepped onto the next innings of his life🔥 Happy wedded life to our WOWnindu @Wanindu49 De Silva and his gorgeous Bride Vindya! Image credit : Danushka Senadeera Photography ♥️#waninduhasaranga #weddingday #wedding #srilankacricket #cheyandthey pic.twitter.com/awqxgwbQsL — Chethana Ketagoda (CK) (@Cheymusic) March 9, 2023

'Happy Wedded Life'

Happy Marriage

