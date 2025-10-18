Looking for their first win in the competition, Pakistan will clash against an in-form New Zealand in match 19 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 18. The Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team heads into the NZ-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on the back of three successive losses and a no-result, while the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team are on a one-match winning streak. The NZ-W vs PAK-W match is pretty crucial in the context of the race for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, with Australia already qualifying for the semifinals, leaving only three spots available. The New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 19 and Who Will Win NZ-W vs PAK-W?.

NZ-W vs PAK-W Live Score Updates

New Zealand and Pakistan vie for crucial #CWC25 points in Colombo 🏟️ How to watch #NZvPAK LIVE action 📺 https://t.co/7wsR28P7Sa More updates 🔽https://t.co/OAefl3DhJC — ICC (@ICC) October 18, 2025

