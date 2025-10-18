The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has turned out to be a pretty fascinating tournament and at this stage, every match is crucial with the race for the semi-finals heating up. Match 19 will see the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team lock horns with the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, we shall take a look at the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women best fantasy playing XI prediction. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: South Africa Jump to Second Place Following 10-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka.

The New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team have had just one win from four matches so far and will look to improve on that come the NZ-W vs PAK-W game in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. On the other hand, the Fatima Sana-led Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team has failed to register a single win, suffering three defeats in four matches, while another one was a washout. They sit right at the bottom of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table and desperately need to find a way to win against New Zealand. Most Wickets in ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Bowlers With Highest Wicket-Takers in Eight-Nation Tournament.

NZ-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keeper: Muneeba Ali (PAK-W) Izzy Gaze (NZ-W)

Batters: Sidra Amin (PAK-W), Suzie Bates (NZ-W), Georgia Plimmer (NZ-W)

All-Rounders: Amelia Kerr (NZ-W), Fatima Sana (PAK-W), Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Bowlers: Nashra Sundhu (PAK-W), Diana Baig (PAK-W), Leah Tahuhu (NZ-W)

Who Will Win NZ-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

The New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team, despite having had just one win so far in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, will start as favourites against Pakistan. Fatima Sana's Pakistan have had good performances, against India, Australia and most recently England, but they have not quite been able to string together an all-round show with both bat and ball. Against England, it was the weather in Colombo which dashed their hopes of a win. Expect the NZ-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match to be a closely-contested affair with New Zealand emerging victorious in the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 12:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).