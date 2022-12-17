England have made a decent start to the 3rd PAK vs ENG test at the National Stadium, Karachi. After opting to bat first, Pakistan lost opener Abdullah Shafique 8(18) very early in the innings. Shan Masood then departed with a personal score of 30(37). Pakistan managed to claw their way back through the pair of Azhar Ali and Babar Azam. The duo looked in good touch, especially Azhar Ali who is playing his final test. However, in the final over before lunch, Ollie Robinson managed to get the important wicket of Azhar. Now Pakistan are 117-3 at the end first session. England will be quite happy with their performance. Mohammad Wasim Jr Makes Test Debut for Pakistan, Handed Test Cap by Azhar Ali at the Start of PAK vs ENG Karachi Test.

Pakistan 117-3 at Lunch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)