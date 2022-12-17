Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr has been handed his debut test cap by Azhar Ali at the start of the PAK vs ENG 3rd test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Having already lost two matches, Pakistan are eager to end the series on a positive note. They have made four changes to their line up and Mohammad Wasim Jr is one of them. Pakistan have also won the toss and elected to bat first. Rehan Ahmed, 18, Becomes England’s Youngest Men’s Test Debutant; Achieves Feat in PAK vs ENG 3rd Test 2022.

Mohammad Wasim Jr makes His Test Debut

