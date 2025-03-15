Pakistan all-rounder Aamir Jamal has reportedly been fined a massive sum of PKR (Pakistan Rupees) 1.4 million by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) for writing '804' on his Test cap. This reportedly happened during Pakistan's home Test series against England where the all-rounder was spotted with '804' written on the inside part of his Test hat. This is a political reference with the number, as per reports, denoting the prisoner ID of Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister who is in jail. Supporters of Imran Khan, who earlier had been spotted shouting, "Tera Yaar, Mera Yaar Qaidi number 804," (Your friend, my friend, prisoner number 804) in support of Imran Khan. The PCB also fined other players including Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha from the England Test series at home to the tour of South Africa for other reasons. Pakistan Players to Receive INR 3000 As Match Fees in National T20 Cup 2025 Following PCB’s Decision of Pay Cut.

Aamer Jamal Fined for Writing '804' on His Test Cap

As per sources The PCB has imposed heavy fines on national players for violating discipline. Fines totaling 3.3 million rupees were imposed on players from the Multan Test against England last October to the South Africa series. The highest fine was imposed on Aamir Jamal, who… — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) March 14, 2025

