The South Africa national cricket team left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy has simply destroyed the hosts Pakistan national cricket team in the ongoing PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After picking a six-wicket haul (6/117) in Pakistan's first innings, he has once again picked a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Senuran Muthusamy picked up five wickets for just 57 runs in Pakistan's second innings. Senuran Muthusamy now has a total of 11 wickets in this Test match. In Pakistan's second innings, Senuran Muthusamy picked the wickets of Abdullah Shafique (41), Saud Shakeel (38), Salman Ali Agha (4), Shaheen Afridi (0), and Noman Ali (11). Senuran Muthusamy Scalps His Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Back-to-Back Five-Wicket Hauls For Senuran Muthusamy

