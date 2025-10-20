Pakistan started the second Test match against South Africa on a strong note as they progress towards a strong first innings total after Day 1. Pakistan finish on 256/5 after Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood scored half-centuries. Babar Azam failed to get to a good score once again as he was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. Keshav Maharaj scalped two wickets and so did Simon Harmer. Saud Shakeel held one end while Salman Ali Agha joined him and the duo survived Day 1. South Africa will aim to dismiss Pakistan as early as possible on Day 2 and use the pitch for batting as long as it stays intact. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Tony De Zorzi’s Diving One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Pakistan Star During PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Stumps

Stumps on Day 1. A day of resilience and fight from #TheProteas Men as Pakistan close the day on 259/5 after 91 overs. 🏏 The battle continues tomorrow! 🇿🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/4lO0Oq7PqQ — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 20, 2025

