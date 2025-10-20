Tony de Zorzi took an excellent one-handed catch to dismiss Babar Azam on Day 1 of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025, which is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday, October 20. This happened on the last ball of the 56th over,r bowled by South Africa National Cricket Team spinner Keshav Maharaj, when Babar Azam leaned forward and defended the ball with a slight push and Tony de Zorzi, who was fielding at silly mid-off, plucked out his left hand and pulled off a diving catch. South Africa did drop a number of catches early on, but this fielding effort surely lifted the spirits of the Proteas as Babar Azam, who looked good, was out for 16 runs. On the other hand, the poor form continued for the Pakistan National Cricket Team star with the bat in hand. Bizarre! Abdullah Shafique Gets Reprieve After Ball Hits Stump But Bails Don’t Fall During PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

Watch Babar Azam's Wicket Video Here:

