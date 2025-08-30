UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Pakistan have secured a convincing 39-run victory in the opening encounter of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 and they have moved to the top of the table. Afghanistan meanwhile sink to the bottom after the loss. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan and Afghanistan meet in the T20I Tri-Series 2025 which includes the hosts too. It is being termed as UAE T20I tri-series and has generated significant excitement as it brings together these three teams for matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Tri-series is held in a round-robin format with each team facing the others twice, and the top two teams earning a place in the final. Meanwhile, get the UAE T20i Tri-Series 2025 points table updated with net run rate below. On Which Channel UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch UAE vs PAK vs AFG Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Pakistan and Afghanistan enter this tri-series with strong reputations in T20I cricket. According to the latest ICC Men’s T20I rankings, Pakistan is ranked eighth and Afghanistan ninth, reinforcing the rivalry between these two Asian powerhouses. Both teams view the tri-series as essential preparation ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, using it as a platform to fine-tune their squads and strategies under UAE’s unique playing conditions. UAE is also part of the Asia Cup 2025 and will be eyeing for some productive outing. Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Smirks As Journalist Calls Afghanistan Second Best Team in Asia After India During PC Ahead of UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

UAE Tri-Series 2025 Points Table and Team Standings

Position Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 2 1.950 2 United Arab Emirates 0 0 0 0 0 – 3 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -1.950

The UAE tri-series points table will be keenly watched and updated after each game, showing each team’s matches played, wins, losses, points, and net run rate (NRR). The stage is set for a close battle as Pakistan and Afghanistan compete not only against each other but also against the determined hosts, UAE. Cricket fans can expect regular updates and fierce competition as the series progresses.

