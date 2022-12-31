The Pakistan Cricket Board recently went a change in the management regime. The old committee headed by Ramiz Raza was replaced with the one headed by Najam Sethi. The new committee has already made a lot of changes in the structure of Pakistan Cricket, the latest being the discontinuation of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), which had its inaugural season in 2022 and was the brainchild of Ramiz Raza. The new committee headed by Najam Sethi decide to discontinue it citing a 36.55 INR as the loss made from the inaugural season. Rishabh Pant in Doubt for Australia Series and Entire IPL 2023 After Suffering Injuries in Car Accident: Report.

Pakistan Junior League (PJL) Discontinued After Inaugural Season

🚨 The new PCB Management Committee, headed by Najam Sethi, have announced that Pakistan Junior League will be discontinued! PJL was the brainchild of the previous PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and its inaugural edition was held in October.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/to34C9bi3i — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) December 31, 2022

