Pat Cummins has been growing in stature with his captaincy and bowling in the ongoing IPL 2024, but now, he moves to greater heights by contributing with his fielding too in PBKS vs SRH match. Sam Curran, who was looking dangerous, tried to go over infield off the bowling of T Natarajan but miscued it a little. The ball was still going over Pat Cummins at mid-off but he timed his jump perfectly to complete the catch. Fans loved his ability to change a game in an instant and made the video viral on social media. Shikhar Dhawan Stumping Video: Watch Heinrich Klaasen Showcase Quick Reflexes to Dismiss Punjab Kings Skipper Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

Pat Cummins Catch Video

Keeps his eyes on the ball ✅ Times his jump to perfection ✅ Takes a stunning catch ✅ That was some grab from @SunRisers captain @patcummins30 👏 👏 Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/8rxKfvTs8t — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2024

