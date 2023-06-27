Historical achievement for Sri Lanka Women's cricket team as they defeated New Zealand Women in the 1st ODI of the ongoing three-match ODI series to register first ever victory against the White Ferns in any format. Chamari Athapaththu was the star once again, scoring a brilliant hundred and taking SL over the line chasing New Zealand's score of 170. 'Been Dealing With It for Last Seven Days’ Australia's Skipper Alyssa Healy Discloses Playing With Finger Injury During Women’s Ashes 2023 One-Off Test.

Sri Lanka Women Register First Ever Win Against New Zealand Women

🎉 History made! Sri Lanka women claim their first-ever victory against New Zealand in any cricket format 🏏🇱🇰👏#SLvNZ #LionessRoar pic.twitter.com/4o9kRd8ufu — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)