Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Friday posted a picture of him alongside board president Sourav Ganguly, Oman Cricket official and ICC officials after the announcement of the group stage draws in the competition.

See his tweet here:

Delighted to be here in Muscat, @TheOmanCricket with @SGanguly99 & @ICC officials for the announcement of ICC T20 World Cup groups. As a co-host & also a participating nation, this is a huge moment for the cricket-loving people here & we are pleased to take the sport far & wide. pic.twitter.com/2dyQJ1PJ8p — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 16, 2021

