Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has faced a fatal accident during driving on his way home on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near the Roorkee border today morning. His car struck a divider and caught fire. The cricketer was hospitalized with minor injuries and currently out of danger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lost his mother on the same day, took his time out to pray for Rishabh's well-being. The honourable Prime Minister has also spoken with cricketer Rishabh Pant's mother and inquired about his health following his car accident. Rishabh Pant Accident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prays for Injured Indian Cricketer's Good Health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Enquires About Rishabh Pant's Health From His Mother

PM Narendra Modi has spoken with cricketer #RishabhPant's mother and inquired about his health following his car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near the Roorkee border today morning (file photos) pic.twitter.com/cnqi8QL7IX — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)