Mumbai Indians are one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League. Not only they are renowned due to their exploits on the field but also courtesy of the amazing work of their social media team. Recently, Mumbai Indians have posted a video of a Policemen bowling with impressive action and rattling stumps. The video has created a lot of buzz on the internet. Lucknow Super Giants Retain Morne Morkel As Bowling Coach for IPL 2024

Policeman Bowls in Nets With Impressive Bowling Action

Five-Time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)