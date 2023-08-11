Lucknow Super Giants have been one of the most active teams since the conclusion of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. They move past Andy Flower and made Justin Langer as their new head coach. However, they are not going for a total overhaul of the coaching staff and are staying with Morne Morkel as their bowling coach. LSG took to Twitter to inform the netizens of the same. Justin Langer Appointed as Lucknow Super Giants' New Head Coach, Replaces Andy Flower

Lucknow Super Giants Retain Morne Morkel As Bowling Coach for IPL 2024

🚨HERE WE GO! Morne stays on as Bowling Coach! 💙 pic.twitter.com/hqrUY7cbBw — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) August 11, 2023

