Gujarat Titans fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was awarded the man of the match award for his bowling performance which helped Gujarat Titans secure first win of IPL 2025. Prasidh was given bowling in the middle overs when Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav were batting and he bowled slower ones into the wicket using the surface and trapped them. He dismissed both Tilak and Suryakumar both and for his performance he was adjudged man of the match. Hardik Pandya, Sai Kishore Gets Engaged in Heated Argument After Gujarat Titans Spinner Gives Death Stare to Mumbai Indians Captain During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Prasidh Krishna Wins Man of the Match Award

A spell of the highest authority! 🫡 Prasidh Krishna bags the Player of the Match award for his match-winning figures of 2⃣/ 1⃣8⃣💙 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/lDF4SwnuVR #TATAIPL | #GTvMI | @gujarat_titans | @prasidh43 pic.twitter.com/NYnpsZUILg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2025

