Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore were involved in an ugly fight during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident happened during the 15th over of the MI chase. Kishore started with two dot balls to Hardik before the all-rounder slammed a four. The next delivery was also a dot ball when Hardik stepped out of his crease and defended it, and the drama began. Kishore and Pandya were involved in a staredown. Such was the face-off that the Mumbai captain ended up saying "F*** Off" to the spinner. The incident has now gone viral on social media. Talking about the match, Gujarat registered their first victory of the IPL 2025 after defeating the five-time champions by 36 runs. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Hardik Pandya's 'Slow Knock' During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Hardik Pandya, Sai Kishore Engaged in Heated Argument

GAME 🔛 Hardik Pandya ⚔ Sai Kishore - teammates then, rivals now! 👀🔥 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/VU1zRx9cWp #IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/2p1SMHQdqc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2025

