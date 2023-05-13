Jonty Rhodes, a support staff of the Lucknow Super Giants revealed that the crowd trouble during the SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad was directed at the players and not the dugout. The out-of-control crowd threw nuts and bolts at Prerak Mankad who was fielding there during that time and got hit on the head. Prerak Mankad Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Lucknow Super Giants' Latest Addition in IPL 2023.

Prerak Mankad Hit on Head After Hyderabad Crowd Threw Nuts and Bolts

Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on. #noton https://t.co/4yxmuXh7ZF — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)