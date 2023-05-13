The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always represented it's tagline, 'Where Talent Meets Opportunity' and even today it lives up to the tag as it has been a brooding ground for a number of cricketers we needed a platform to showcase their talents. Many cricketers have grabbed the opportunity with both hands and turned out to be stars for their teams putting the stage on fire with their performances. With the introduction of the Impact player rule in the IPL 2023, the barrier of combinations is now removed and as a result more and more domestic cricketers from India are getting their opportunity in the IPL. This season has already seen emerging players like Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel and Nehal Wadhera make their mark. 'Clueless Umpiring' Twitterati Enraged After Controversial Overturn of No Ball Call During SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

After a string of bad scores for Deepak Hooda, Lucknow Super Giants have decided to give a go to their domestic star Prerak Mankad at the top of their order. He already had his debut against Gujarat Titans, but could not make a mark. Known for his talent in the domestic circuit, the 29-year old is expected to make his mark in the league for LSG. Ahead of that, let us take a look at some quick facts about the domestic star.

Prerak Mankad Quick Facts:

# Prerak Mankad was born in April 23, 1994 at Rajkot, Gujarat.

# Prerak Mankad plays for Saurashtra in Domestic Cricket.

# He is a left-handed batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler.

# He made his first-class debut for Saurashtra in the final of the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy.

# Prerak Mankad was picked by Lucknow Super Giants in 2023 IPL auction.

# Prerak Mankad has been part of the IPL before with Gujarat Lions and Punjab Kings.

# He made his List A debut in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

# Prerak Mankad has 2006 runs in 46 First Class matches.

# He also has 1535 runs in 53 List A matches.

# He has 877 runs in 43 T20s played.

# Being an all-rounder, he has 22 wickets in T20s,43 wickets in first class and 38 wickets in List A cricket respectively.

# Prerak Mankad has represented the Saurashtra cricket team in various age-group tournaments, including the Vijay Merchant Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy, and the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

# Prerak Mankad has 7 fifties in T20s and a strike rate of 142.60.

# Prerak Mankad has the best bowling figures of 4/45 and economy of 8.53 in T20s. Amid 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants Directed at Gautam Gambhir and Crowd Trouble, Play Stopped Briefly in SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Match in Hyderabad.

Mankad has joined an array of young cricketers who have made their debut in this edition of the Indian Premier League. An exciting young cricketer, Lucknow Super Giants will hope the all-rounder delivers the goods for them this season whenever he gets an opportunity.

