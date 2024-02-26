Peshawar Zalmi register consecutive victories as they beat Islamabad United in the PSL 2024 riding on the fantastic 19th over from Arif Yaqoob in which he scalped four wickets in one over and gave only two runs when 23 was required of the last two overs. Yaqoob finished with the figures of 5/27 in his four overs, orchestrating Peshawar's win. Earlier, Babar Azam scored a phenomenal century to power Peshawar to the score of 201. Chasing it, Colin Munro and Azam Khan almost took Islamabad to the finishing line but was not able to cross it thanks to Yaqoob's sensational penultimate over. Babar Azam Scores His First Century of PSL 2024, Achieves Feat During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match.

Arif Yaqoob Takes Four Wickets in One Over in PSL 2024

Arif Yaqoob has taken 4 wickets in an over 🔥#HBLPSL9 | #PZvIU pic.twitter.com/sMRikT9QJI — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) February 26, 2024

Arif Yaqoob Four Wicket in One Over Video

