Babar Azam continues his scintillating form with the bat as this time he converts a good start into a big score scoring his second century of PSL in just 59 balls. Opening the innings, Babar didn't get much support from the other end but after he consolidated the innings, he scored his second fifty runs in just 17 balls and powered Peshawar Zalmi in front of another big score. Rassie van der Dussen's Century Goes in Vain As Peshawar Zalmi Beats Lahore Qalandars By Eight Runs in PSL 2024 Match.

Babar Azam Scores His First Century of PSL 2024

🚨 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐃𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐓 🚨 Simply the best, 👑 Babar Azam brings up his second HBL PSL 💯 #HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #PZvIU pic.twitter.com/GOu45jOOiS — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 26, 2024

