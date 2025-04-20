Peshawar Zalmi Beat Multan Sultans By 120 Runs in PSL 2025; Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ali Raza Shine As Franchise Register Biggest Ever Win Margin in Competition History

In another one-sided contest in the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi prevailed over Multan Sultans in the MS vs PZ PSL 2025 match, winning by 120 runs. This margin of victory was the biggest-ever by any team in PSL history (runs).

Peshawar Zalmi Beat Multan Sultans By 120 Runs in PSL 2025; Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ali Raza Shine As Franchise Register Biggest Ever Win Margin in Competition History
Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate wicket (Photo Credit:X@PeshawarZalmi)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 20, 2025 12:22 AM IST

In another one-sided contest in the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi prevailed over Multan Sultans in the MS vs PZ PSL 2025 match, winning by 120 runs. This margin of victory was the biggest-ever by any team in PSL history (runs). Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52), Mohammad Haris (45), and Abdul Samad (40) ensured Zalmi put up 227 runs on the board against Sultans, for whom David Willey, Michael Bracewell, and Udaid Shah claimed two wickets each. In reply, Multan Sultans were bundled out for 105, with Usman Khan top-scoring with 44, while others crumbled away. Ali Raza was the standout bowler for Zalmi, clinching four wickets, while Arif Yaqood picked three. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Ace Opener Suffers Another Failure In Batting During Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match.

Peshawar Zalmi Win By 120 Runs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ali Raza Arif Yaqoob Multan Sultans Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2025 Peshawar Zalmi PSL PSL 2025 Tom Kohler-Cadmore
You might also like
Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Ace Opener Suffers Another Failure In Batting During Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match
News

Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Ace Opener Suffers Another Failure In Batting During Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match
Peshawar Zalmi Beat Multan Sultans By 120 Runs in PSL 2025; Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ali Raza Shine As Franchise Register Biggest Ever Win Margin in Competition History
Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate wicket (Photo Credit:X@PeshawarZalmi)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 20, 2025 12:22 AM IST

In another one-sided contest in the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi prevailed over Multan Sultans in the MS vs PZ PSL 2025 match, winning by 120 runs. This margin of victory was the biggest-ever by any team in PSL history (runs). Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52), Mohammad Haris (45), and Abdul Samad (40) ensured Zalmi put up 227 runs on the board against Sultans, for whom David Willey, Michael Bracewell, and Udaid Shah claimed two wickets each. In reply, Multan Sultans were bundled out for 105, with Usman Khan top-scoring with 44, while others crumbled away. Ali Raza was the standout bowler for Zalmi, clinching four wickets, while Arif Yaqood picked three. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Ace Opener Suffers Another Failure In Batting During Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match.

Peshawar Zalmi Win By 120 Runs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ali Raza Arif Yaqoob Multan Sultans Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2025 Peshawar Zalmi PSL PSL 2025 Tom Kohler-Cadmore
You might also like
Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Ace Opener Suffers Another Failure In Batting During Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match
News

Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Ace Opener Suffers Another Failure In Batting During Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match
How to Watch MS vs PZ PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online on FanCode? Get TV Telecast Details of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League Match
Cricket

How to Watch MS vs PZ PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online on FanCode? Get TV Telecast Details of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League Match
Fan in Pakistan Spotted Watching DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live Streaming on Mobile While Attending Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL Match, Video Surfaces
Cricket

Fan in Pakistan Spotted Watching DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live Streaming on Mobile While Attending Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL Match, Video Surfaces
Karachi Kings Beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 Runs in PSL 2025; James Vince, Hasan Ali and Bowlers Shine As Former Champions Register Second Win
Cricket

Karachi Kings Beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 Runs in PSL 2025; James Vince, Hasan Ali and Bowlers Shine As Former Champions Register Second Win
Fan in Pakistan Spotted Watching DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live Streaming on Mobile While Attending Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL Match, Video Surfaces
Cricket

Fan in Pakistan Spotted Watching DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live Streaming on Mobile While Attending Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL Match, Video Surfaces
Karachi Kings Beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 Runs in PSL 2025; James Vince, Hasan Ali and Bowlers Shine As Former Champions Register Second Win
Cricket

Karachi Kings Beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 Runs in PSL 2025; James Vince, Hasan Ali and Bowlers Shine As Former Champions Register Second Win
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Ch
Marathi Compulsory in Maharashtra, Learning Other Languages a Choice, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video)
Marathi
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints

India

Entertainment

Sports

Lifestyle

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel