Peshawar Zalmi Beat Multan Sultans By 120 Runs in PSL 2025; Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ali Raza Shine As Franchise Register Biggest Ever Win Margin in Competition History

In another one-sided contest in the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi prevailed over Multan Sultans in the MS vs PZ PSL 2025 match, winning by 120 runs. This margin of victory was the biggest-ever by any team in PSL history (runs). Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52), Mohammad Haris (45), and Abdul Samad (40) ensured Zalmi put up 227 runs on the board against Sultans, for whom David Willey, Michael Bracewell, and Udaid Shah claimed two wickets each. In reply, Multan Sultans were bundled out for 105, with Usman Khan top-scoring with 44, while others crumbled away. Ali Raza was the standout bowler for Zalmi, clinching four wickets, while Arif Yaqood picked three. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Ace Opener Suffers Another Failure In Batting During Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match.

Peshawar Zalmi Win By 120 Runs

What a night! Peshawar Zalmi kept it under control and delivered a fantastic game to a roaring crowd at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.#HBLPSLX l #ApnaXHai l #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/k9QvSqg42N — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 19, 2025

