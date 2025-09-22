The South Africa national cricket team are set to play Pakistan for two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs. With the squads being named, an important update has come forward from the Proteas Men's squad. Star, 32-year-old wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement decision from the ODI format, and has been named in both the T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming series. Quinton de Kock last played for South Africa in a T20I on June 29, 2024, against India. His last ODI was against Australia on November 16, 2023. South Africa will play Pakistan in Pakistan from October 12 when the Test series begins. The T20I starts on October 28, while the ODI starts on November 4. Viral Video Shows Quinton de Kock Biting Water Bottle to Drink Water from Bottom Without Opening Cap After CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

PAK vs SA 2025: Quinton de Kock Recalled

The South African Men’s selection panel has named the squads for the upcoming all-format tour of Pakistan as well as the one-off T20 International (T20I) against Namibia. The Proteas will begin their defence of the ICC World Test Championship Mace with a two-match Test series… pic.twitter.com/0jOOgSpsCv — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)