Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock was seen biting open the back of a water bottle and drinking from it without opening the cap, after the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match on April 12. KKR dished out a dominant performance with both bat and ball to outplay the five-time champions in Chepauk convincingly by eight wickets. After the match, the South African wicketkeeper-batter was seen chatting with CSK's Devon Conway and others when he bit the back of a plastic water bottle and went on to drink from there without opening the bottle cap! The video of this went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock smashed 23 runs off just 16 deliveries with three big sixes. Chennai Super Kings Suffer Their Biggest Defeat in Terms of Balls Remaining As Five-Time Champions Go Down by Eight Wickets to KKR in IPL 2025.

Quinton de Kock Bites Bottom of Water Bottle to Drink Water

