South Africa's Quinton De Kock starred with a hundred against Ireland in the 3rd ODI on Friday, July 16. This was his 16th hundred in ODIs.

See the tweet here:

🏏 QUIN-TON DOES IT AGAIN Quinton de Kock brings up his 16th ODI century in just 83 balls 📺 Watch the match on SuperSport 212 📝 Ball by Ball https://t.co/ceJvyYt18y#IREvSA #ThatsOurGam pic.twitter.com/aeR6jWse7z — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 16, 2021

