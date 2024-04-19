Ever wondered what the decibel levels are like when MS Dhoni walks out to bat? Well, you could not have had a better example than this! The 42-year-old walked out to a rousing reception at the Ekana Cricket Stadium during the LSG vs CSK match and such was the noise made by the fans that Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha's smartwatch sent a noise alert notification! In an Instagram story, Sasha shared a picture of her smartwatch, which had the alert that read, "Loud Environment. Sound levels hit 95 decibels. Just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss." She shared the pic and wrote, "When Ms Dhoni comes out to bat." MS Dhoni Receives Rousing Reception From Fans As He Walks Out to Bat at Ekana Cricket Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Sasha de Kock's Instagram Story

De Kock's wife posted a story on Instagram saying her watch triggered a noise alert when MS Dhoni came to bat. pic.twitter.com/cpZ60Wtd6p — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) April 19, 2024

Screenshot of Sasha de Kock's Story on Instagram

Sasha de Kock's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @sashadekock)

