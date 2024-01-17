Rahmanullah Gurbaz finally finds some run to end the series as he played a power packed knock scoring a half-century, keeping Afghanistan alive in a big chase against India in the third T20I 2024. Chasing the big total of 214, Gurbaz had to face some quality bowling but he took them to score his half-century in just 31 deliveries. Most Centuries in T20Is: From Rohit Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, List of Batsmen With Highest Number of Hundreds in Short Format of Cricket.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Scores His Sixth Half-Century in T20Is

.@RGurbaz_21 has been on song in Chinnaswamy as he brings up 6th T20I Half-century! This has been a top knock from the wicket-keeper batter! 🤩👏#AfghanAtalan | #INDvAFG2024 pic.twitter.com/DLlAsz0Cmd — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)