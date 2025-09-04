India national football team keep their chances alive for qualification in to the third-place play-off of CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Only the group champions of both the groups in CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will advance to the final of the competition and India barely had a chance to leapfrog Iran to top the group. But they kept their chances of the third-place play-off alive after securing a goalless draw with Afghanistan. It was rather an eventless match with no team creating enough chances. But the Indian defence made sure they kept a clean sheet. If Iran defeats Tajikistan in the last match, with four points, India will finish as the group runners and will get to play the third-place play-off. CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India National Football Team Captain Sandesh Jhingan Ruled Out Due To Jaw Injury.

Indian Football Team Secures 0-0 Draw Against Afghanistan in CAFA Nations Cup 2025

No goals in our last group stage game. Now, we await the result of 🇹🇯🆚🇮🇷 tonight to know our fate in the #CAFANationsCup2025 ⏳ #AFGIND #BlueTigers #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/479qj9j8tI — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)