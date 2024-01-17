Rohit Sharma scored a fantastic century against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Despite starting slowly due to wickets tumbling at the other end, Rohit accelerated brilliantly and demolished the opposition bowling to get to his century in just 64 deliveries. By scoring the century, he also crossed Suryakumar Yadav to become the record holder of the most centuries by a batter in men's T20Is. He has now five centuries and is followed by Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell who has four centuries each. 'Ek To Idhar Do Zero Ho Chuke Hain' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Umpire Virender Sharma Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral!

List of Batsmen With Highest Number of Hundreds in T20Is

Most T20I centuries: Rohit Sharma - 5 Suryakumar Yadav - 4 Glenn Maxwell - 4#RohitSharma #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/Qls3l1JBMY — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) January 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)