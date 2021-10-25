Indian pacer Mohammed Shami faced online abuse after India's defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Shami has received support from his teammates and former Indian cricketers as well. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi jumped in support of Shami and took to Twitter.

Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2021

