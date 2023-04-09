Rahul Tripathi scored a match-winning 74 after Mayank Markande's four-wicket haul as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings to register their first win of IPL 2023. Punjab Kings had a dismal batting performance barring their captain Shikhar Dhawan, who starred with an undefeated 99. His innings helped Punjab Kings post 143/9. Chasing 144, Sunrisers Hyderabad did lose Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal fell too with the scoresheet at 45/2. But a 100-run partnership between Tripathi and skipper Aiden Markram (37) helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down the target in 17.1 overs. Fastest Ball of IPL 2023: Lockie Ferguson Clocks 154.1 kph During GT vs KKR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Punjab Kings by Eight Wickets

