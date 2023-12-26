Rain has stopped play on Day 1 of the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test match in Melbourne on December 26. The sky started to get darker in Melbourne around the 38-over mark before play was stopped due to rainfall at 42.4 overs. The groundsmen at the Melbourne Cricket Ground rushed to the field to cover the pitch as rain came down. As a result of the rain, tea has been taken on Day 1 of this Test match. Australia Australia had scored 114/2 with both openers--David Warner and Usman Khawaja back in the hut. For Pakistan, Salman Ali Agha and Hasan Ali were the wicket-takers. David Warner Surpasses Steve Waugh To Become Australia’s Second-Highest Run-Scorer in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023.

Rain Stops Play in AUS vs PAK 2nd Test

Due to the rain, tea has been taken at the MCG #AUSvPAK— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

