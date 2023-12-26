David Warner achieved a major milestone in his illustrious career as he surpassed Steve Waugh to become the second-highest run-scorer for Australia in international cricket. Warner achieved this remarkable feat while batting on Day 1 of Australia vs Pakistan Boxing Day Test match on December 26. The southpaw surpassed Waugh's mark of 18,496 runs and now is only behind the legendary Ricky Ponting, who scored 27,368 runs in his career. Earlier in the match, he was dropped by Abdullah Shafique while on 2* and later, was dismissed by Salman Ali Agha in the match. David Warner Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Isla To Wish Fans on Christmas 2023 (See Instagram Post).

David Warner Goes Past Steve Waugh

What a career! Now behind only Ricky Ponting for men's international runs for Australia 🇦🇺 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/obvZcmn0cw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)