Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended their Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) on a high note after defeating five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. Rajasthan ended their campaign with four victories from 14 outings. The 2008 champions finished with eight points. CSK, on the other hand, remained at the bottom of the points table with six points to their name. Both teams are already out of playoff contention. Batting first, CSK scored 187-8 in 20 overs after Ayush Mhatre top-scored with 43 runs. With the ball, Yudhvir Singh and Akash Madhwal bagged three wickets each. While chasing, youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a match-winning 57 runs that helped Rajasthan chase down the target in 17.1 overs. Funny Memes Go Viral After MS Dhoni's Doppelganger Steals Spotlight During CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Match in Delhi.

Rajasthan Royals End IPL 2025 Campaign on Winning Note

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)