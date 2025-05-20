Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni became the centre of attention during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20. During the CSK innings, when the camera panned towards a crowd, a Dhoni lookalike person in CSK colours and Dhoni's iconic seven-number jersey was spotted, which stirred unexpected excitement for the crowd. Social media was abuzz within minutes with fans sharing several memes of MS Dhoni's doppelganger. Cameraman Focuses On MS Dhoni As Arun Jaitley Stadium DJ Plays Popular Meme Song 'Bole Jo Koyal' During CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni's Doppelganger Watching Thala

Lol

Hilarious

Oops

Dhoni isse accha to apne duplicate ko hi bhej deta.. Kam se kam ball to nahi khata Ye 😭 pic.twitter.com/u2MWWDTi8X — maithun (@Being_Humor) May 20, 2025

Multiverse of Thala

