The Rajasthan Royals started off their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign with a win against the Lucknow Super Giants. RR skipper Sanju Samson showcased a brilliant batting display and played an innings of 82 runs from 52 balls. In return, chasing down 194 runs, the Lucknow Super Giants were only able to score 173/6 and landed 20 runs short of the target. The bowlers put up a brilliant effort for the hosts at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and helped their defend the target in front of a power-packed LSG batting lineup. Samson was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his match winning half century. Trent Boult Breaks Devdutt Padikkal’s Helmet With Fiery Bouncer, Dismisses Him Next Ball During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (Watch Videos)

Rajasthan Royals Make a Winning Start to Indian Premier League 2024 Campaign

First game, first win. Halla Bol, Rajasthan! 🔥💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 24, 2024

